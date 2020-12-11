The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump and the Texas attorney general to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, the Associated Press reported.
The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.
The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
