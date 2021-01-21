Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. President Joe Biden's inauguration has sown a mixture of anger, confusion and disappointment among believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. Greene, who has expressed support for the conspiracy theories, called for Biden’s impeachment across her Twitter, Facebook and Telegram accounts as the new president was sworn in, Wednesday, Jan. 20.

 Erin Scott

DALTON – U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Thursday afternoon she filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, about 28 hours after he was inaugurated.

Greene posted to Twitter a five-second video saying: "I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden. We'll see how this goes."

Neither Greene nor her press spokesman immediately returned messages to the Dalton Daily Citizen-News seeking comment.

Earlier this month, Greene said she would seek to remove Biden for "abuse of power."

"I would like to announce on behalf of the American people we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable," Greene said during an appearance on Newsmax. "We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments."

She presented absolutely no evidence Biden had abused his power or had been "bought off" by foreign governments.

Greene is in her first year in Congress and has supported baseless QAnon conspiracy theories. She represents the 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.

