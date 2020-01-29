ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Doug Collins officially announced his run for Senate.
On Fox News Channel’s Fox and Friends this morning, Collins confirmed rumors he is seeking to fill former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s seat in the special election in November.
The Gainesville Republican's announcement comes after he was quiet during a visit to the Georgia House Tuesday, declining comment to reporters on a possible run.
Collins will challenge current Sen. Kelly Loeffler who was appointed to the position by Gov. Brian Kemp despite President Donald Trump’s vocal calls for Collins to fill the seat.
“We’re in for the Georgia Senate race. I’ve still got a lot of work left to do to help this president,” Collins said in the live interview. “We’re getting ready for a good time down here to keep defending this president and working for the people of Georgia.”
Collins hopes for an endorsement from Trump himself — after the president lobbied Kemp himself multiple times to appoint Collins.
“I appreciate all his help and support in the past,” he said.
Loeffler will run to defend her seat and has pledged $20 million of her own money on her first political campaign.
