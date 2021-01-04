DALTON — President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of partisans Monday evening in Dalton, stumping for U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Republicans Perdue and Loeffler are in hotly contested runoff elections with Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in two races that will determine the balance of power in the Senate.
Trump, however, spent much of his time on stage making baseless claims that the presidential election was stolen from him despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20.
Full coverage of Trump's visit to Dalton to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.