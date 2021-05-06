ALBANY, N.Y. — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., stalwart supporter of Donald Trump, is posed to ascend into GOP leadership in Congress amid an effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming for her disloyalty to the former president,
On Wednesday, Trump hailed Stefanik, 36, who is in her fourth term in Congress, as a “far superior choice” for the role of House GOP conference leader while denouncing Cheney as a “war mongering fool.”
On the same day, Rep. Steven Scalise, R-La., the second-most powerful Republican in the House, signaled he wants to see Stefanik take Cheney’s spot.
The House GOP is expected to decide next Wednesday whether to install Stefanik in the position or retain Cheney, who rankled GOP activists as one of 10 congressional Republicans to vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol.
It was clear this week that Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is in no mood to retract her criticisms of Trump.
In an op-ed piece published Wednesday afternoon by the Washington Post, she accused Trump of “seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law.”
She released the essay one day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Republican House members have begun questioning her “ability to carry out her job as conference chair.”
Losing the confidence of McCarthy left Cheney vulnerable because it was the Californian who’d elevated her in the first place.
McCarthy has also been striving to show the party is unified heading into next year’s midterm elections, while Cheney has continued to argue that supporting Trump and criticizing the election process that culminated with President Joe Biden’s election will damage Republicans.
Stefanik, meanwhile, was one of the most outspoken congressional members countering the Democratic-led impeachment.
She has proven a popular vote-getter in a heavily Democratic state and a vocal advocate for the upstate region she represents.
Stefanik criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration last year when it planned to move ventilators from upstate hospitals to downstate health care facilities to deal with a projected surge in COVID-19 cases.
She has regularly sided with gun rights supporters when restrictive firearms measures were advanced in Albany.
“Elise is very smart and a very hard worker,” said John Faso, a former GOP congressman and 2006 gubernatorial nominee. “I have known her for many years. She has a good sense for policy and direction.”
Ironically, voting records analyzed by CQ Roll Call, a congressional news publication, indicate that Stefanik showed more independence on Trump’s policies than Cheney has.
In 2019, Stefanik voted in line with Trump positions 61% of the time while Cheney supported those stances 97% of the time.
The conservative Wall Street Journal, in an editorial Wednesday, advised Republicans to leave 2020 in the past, distance themselves from Trump’s claim the election was stolen and sharpen their message in opposition to Biden’s policies for the 2022 midterms.
“Purging Liz Cheney for honesty would diminish the party,” the newspaper said.
The push to remove Cheney, if she has doesn’t resign from her leadership post, is expected to culminate when the House returns to session May 12.
Commenting on the maneuvers to replace Cheney, Cuomo, the state’s top Democrat, argued it shows the Republicans failed to learn from the Trump’s defeat.
“I think they are still continuing with their hyper-conservative, divisive politics,” he told reporters in New York City. “And I think that mean-spirited, hyper-conservative mentality is not representative of the United States of America.”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
