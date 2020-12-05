Black Voices for Trump

President Donald Trump visits Atlanta to court Black voters Sept. 25.

VALDOSTA – President Donald J. Trump is coming to Valdosta Saturday, Dec. 5, for a "Victory Rally."

Hosted by the Republican National Committee, this "Victory Rally" for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, incumbents for the Jan. 5 runoff, will be held at the Valdosta Regional Airport at 7 p.m.

Perdue, Loeffler and Public Service Commissioner candidate Lauren "Bubba" McDonald are also set to speak.

The rally has a slight time conflict with the city of Valdosta's Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. but the parade will still go on, Mayor Scott James Matheson said.

“The city will be participating in the parade. I doubt it’ll even have a role in the airport stop,” Matheson said.

 

