Updated: December 2, 2020 @ 3:22 pm
VALDOSTA— The Valdosta Daily Times news team is working to confirm reports from Atlanta media citing unnamed sources that President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Valdosta this Saturday. This is a developing story that will be updated.
