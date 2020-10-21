ATLANTA — Tift County Development Authority President and CEO Brian Marlowe has been tapped by the governor as the new deputy commissioner of Rural Georgia.
Along with the new role, Marlowe will lead Gov. Brian Kemp’s Rural Strike Team — an initiative Kemp announced last year to bring jobs, investment and economic development across the Peach State.
Kemp said the team's mission is to spark economic growth and opportunity in rural Georgia with the help of Marlowe’s leadership.
"With more than 20 years spent working in rural economic development, Brian's track record of locating new projects in his community, expanding existing industries and generating opportunity in South Georgia speaks for itself,” Kemp said in a statement. "I have every confidence that by working with leaders in the General Assembly, the business community, our universities and technical colleges, state agencies, local developers and the world-class team at GDECD, Brian will help us move the needle for rural Georgia.”
Marlowe is the president and chief executive officer of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce and Tift County Development Authority. He has been a part of numerous local, regional, state and national organizations including the Georgia Economic Developer’s Association, the Southern Economic Development Council and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce board of governors.
The Republican governor previously tapped Marlowe as part of his transition team when he took office. Marlowe earned a bachelor of science degree in economics from Florida State University as well as a master of public administration degree from Valdosta State.
"I've spent my professional life working to promote growth and opportunity in Tift County and throughout rural Georgia,” Marlowe said in a statement. "Throughout my career, I've seen how ripe for investment rural Georgia truly is, and I am proud to partner with Gov. Kemp, the Department of Economic Development, the Rural Strike Team, the business community and stakeholders throughout the state to bring projects of regional significance to communities that want to grow.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said he is excited for Marlowe to join the team.
"The first three months of Fiscal Year 2021 are off to a strong start as we’ve announced new job-creating economic development projects in all 12 regions of our state,” Wilson said in a statement. "Working with Brian Marlowe and the Rural Strike Team, along with our sister state agencies, local economic developers and partners in the General Assembly, we will continue to work tirelessly to land projects in rural Georgia and build on Georgia’s incredible momentum.”
