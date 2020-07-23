TIFTON — Tift County millage rates won't be changing this year.
Monday evening, The Tift County Commission convened its monthly meeting and approved a resolution to keep the county millage rate at 12.161 mills in both incorporated and unincorporated areas for the 2020 calendar year.
Millage rates for the special services tax districts of the unincorporated areas, TyTy and Omega did see a rise from 1.257 mills to 1.335 mills. The special tax funds fire/rescue services, mosquito control and development to those areas, according to the county resolution.
The Tift County Board of Education saw a slight decrease in millage from 16.940 mils to 16.932 mils.
Other items approved by commissioners include a redevelopment plan for a senior housing development at the Carpenter/King/Whiddon Mill Road Corridor.
Commissioners approved two Fiscal Year 2021 grant awards for the Tift circuit accountability courts and Tift DUI court. The commission also approved "memorandums of understanding" with Worth and Irwin county boards of commissioners for adult felony drug court services.
The final matter of the evening was an executive session to discuss legal matters. Commissioners went into the closed session at 5:56 p.m. and reemerged at 6:38 p.m. No votes were taken once they returned to open session.
