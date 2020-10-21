The Georgia Department of Public Health did not release a daily COVID-19 update Wednesday, citing "technical difficulties" on the state website.
"Due to a technical issue, the COVID-19 Daily Status Report update for 10/21/2020 will be delayed," according to the note on the GDPH website. "The webpage will be updated as soon as the technical issue is resolved."
Numbers are typically updated at about 3 p.m. each day. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the numbers had not been updated.
