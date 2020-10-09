ATLANTA — Georgia reported about 1,625 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The state reported 329,032 COVID-19 cases and 7,348-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report.
As of Friday, nearly 30,000 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,453 admitted to intensive care units.
The state has conducted more than 3 million viral tests and is reporting a 9.9% positive rate.
More than 308,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.5% positive rate.
