ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,731 antigen cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 504,501 confirmed cases and 77,799 antigen cases since the start of the pandemic. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state recorded another 40 virus-related deaths Saturday, rising to 9,435 deaths. According to new data on the state website, the department suspects there have also been 946 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 4.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.6% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 388,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.8% positivity rate.
