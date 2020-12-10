THOMASVILLE — If confirmed, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin will be the nation's first Black Secretary of Defense.
As he was introduced to the nation this week by President-elect Joe Biden, Austin talked about his humble beginnings, growing up in a small town in the Deep South — Thomasville.
Biden’s nominee is being lauded by those who know him best, family, friends and those who knew him growing up in Thomasville.
“We’re very proud of him,” said Patricia Goode, his oldest sister.
“I am very excited for a fellow Thomasville High School Bulldog to have earned this opportunity to be selected as secretary of defense," said Kha McDonald, Thomasville assistant city manager. "I support President-elect Biden's choice 100%.”
Austin retired in 2016 after serving as commander of Central Command, which is responsible for military operations in the Middle East. He was also vice chief of staff of the Army, the No. 2 position. Biden expressed his absolute confidence in Austin to fill the post.
“It wasn’t something he sought out. President-elect Biden asked him," Goode said. "He knows his character and the kind of person he is. He’s dedicated and he’s honest.
“He’s a patriot. He feels it’s his duty to serve.”
Goode said the community will be proud if her brother becomes the first Black person to lead the Pentagon.
“I think it means a lot,” she said. “It speaks well of his background and his upbringing. It’s an achievement for the African American community. It’s an accomplishment for this community.”
McDonald added, “Austin's integrity and superior moral compass can be directed to his parents who provided balance and a foundation that allowed all of the Austin children to great success, each in their own way.”
McDonald worked with Austin during the 2017 rededication of Lt. Henry O. Flipper’s grave, the resting place of the first Black graduate of West Point.
“He was gracious, accommodating and very much an ‘officer and a gentleman,’” McDonald said. “With those attributes, I firmly believe that he can provide our country with defense strategy while being a conduit to civilians who will rely on his expertise to keep all of us safe and informed."
A 1975 graduate of the United States Military Academy, Austin, 67, was assistant division commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, based three hours east of Thomasville at Fort Stewart, for the 2003 Iraq invasion. Later, he commanded the 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan and later the XVIII Airborne Corps. Austin also led the U.S. Forces-Iraq.
He started his 41-year career as a rifle platoon leader in the 7th infantry Division.
“He cares about the troops under his command,” his sister said.
McDonald said Austin has been described as a “quiet” general who “gave full attention to the needs of his soldiers and the enormous tasks at hand.”
It seems those who served with him are in full agreement.
Retired Gen. David Perkins told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, you can learn a lot about somebody from serving in combat alongside them.
Both Perkins and retired Maj. Gen. Will Grimsley found out plenty about Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Defense when the served with him — and both men are effusive in their praise for Austin.
“He is a true patriot,” Perkins said. "I think we’re extremely lucky to have him and have him become secretary of defense.”
Perkins was the commander of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 2nd Brigade during Operation Iraqi Freedom and the 2003 Iraq invasion, and Grimsley led the 1st Brigade. Austin, then a brigadier general, held the post of assistant division commander-maneuver, meaning he was in charge of the 20,000-man division’s combat forces.
Perkins called Austin “an inspirational leader.” In fact, Perkins said, Austin had a sign on his headquarters — “Inspirational Leaders Required.”
“There is not a more genuine, sincere and solid person I know than Gen. Lloyd Austin,” Grimsley told the Times Enterprise. “That comes through into how he leads.
“If you were looking for someone who is thoughtful and puts everyone before himself, he is the one.”
Perkins said he finds Austin both thoughtful and thought-provoking. He said Austin has a “unique skill borne out of his true concern for those in his command.”
"He is really good at situations for which there is no precedent,” Perkins added.
Grimsley said Austin’s disposition and presence are powerful tools for leaders, "especially in combat, which is essentially chaos.”
“He's so good at asking the right questions,” Perkins said. “He understands what is going on, not just digesting data. He sets the future up for success.”
Grimsley, now the state of South Carolina’s secretary for veterans affairs, was deputy division commander when Austin led the XVIII Airborne.
“At his heart, he is a soldier first,” Grimsley said of his former boss.
"I’m happy for him. I’m happy for our nation,” Grimsley said. “I think the president-elect had some great options and opportunities.
“There aren’t many people I’d go back to Washington to work for,” Grimsley said, "but (Gen. Austin) is one of them.”
But the people back in Thomasville have always known the kind of man Austin has proven himself to be throughout his distinguished career.
“The presumptive selection of Thomasville's very own General Lloyd J. Austin III as President-elect Biden's choice for secretary of defense is one that rests on Austin's stellar reputation as a strong leader whose intellect and ability to command strategically will continue a legacy of public service for our country,” McDonald said.
Lloyd Austin is the fifth of six children and the siblings still remain close, Goode said. They still kid around with each other, she said.
“I have to remind him I’m the oldest,” she joked.
A 2017 recipient of the West Point Association of Graduates’ Distinguished Graduate Award, Austin was also the first Black person to command a division, corps and field army in combat.
“He’s been the first this and the first that,” his sister said. "He’s done a lot.”
