VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported another COVID-19-related death Wednesday while the number of hospitalized virus patients reached the mid-80s again.
SGMC has reported 303 virus patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Eighty-three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, continuing a trend of 80-plus patients housed within the hospital – interrupted only Tuesday when the patient count was at 79.
Lowndes County surpassed 8,800 cases Wednesday with the addition of 53 cases, reporting 8,838 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County's virus deaths stand at 151 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 6,700 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes – officially reporting 6,740 Wednesday – an increase of 143 antigen cases since the previous day – and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC also reported that 59 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Other data provided by the hospital includes that 86% of the 83 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
The hospital reported 787 tests taken daily on Aug. 11, the second highest amount of tests taken since July 1, according to SGMC data.
SGMC has released 1,776 virus patients since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported more than 37,000 vaccinations, showing 37,201 vaccines administered.
SGMC issues COVID-19 reports Monday through Friday.
Scarlett Rivera, SGMC director of infection prevention, said the delta variant is here and is very transmissible.
"Although we have already administered more than 36,000 vaccinations since December of 2020, Lowndes county is still only at 27% fully vaccinated," Rivera said. "With schools starting back, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated before the fall."
The vaccination is the best line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, Rivera said, so SGMC is encouraging everyone to get it to protect themselves and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.