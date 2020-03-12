ATLANTA — A bill that would increase criminal penalties for hazing passed unanimously Thursday on the Senate floor.
Senate Bill 423, sponsored by Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, increases fines and jail time for individuals found guilty of forcing another person to do something that results in serious harm or death.
Albers’ bill would bump hazing to a felony charge if the person is forcing another person to do something that causes injury or death. A person found guilty of the felony charge faces one to five years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
An individual found guilty of hazing that does not cause injury or death still faces a misdemeanor and up to a year in prison and a $5,0000 fine. The bill would also protect students who “in good faith” report alleged hazing.
Albers said the increased penalties “will save lives." More than 200 lives of young men and women have been lost because of hazing activities, he said.
“Today, we shine light on the issue of hazing,” Albers said on the floor.
The bill is named after Max Gruver, who in 2017 died 29 days into his freshman year of college at Louisiana State University after severe alcohol hazing by his fraternity. Max Gruver was forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol after answering fraternity trivia questions incorrectly.
“Felony hazing provides for a penalty that is equal to the act,” Stephen Gruver, Max Gruver’s father, said during committee meetings. “If a person planned harm and then did harm to someone, they should be prosecuted as such.”
Often, hazing isn’t reported or discussed until someone dies, Stephen Gruver said.
The bill would require colleges and universities to compile reports of hazing incidents and school code violations that is made public and updated every five years. Albers said this provides “truth in advertising” of group organizations for students and parents.
Stephen Gruver said Max Gruver chose to pledge his specific fraternity because it did not have a bad reputation for hazing.
“He showed us the Phi Delta Theta website, we went on there and it said ‘great news for parents, we don’t allow alcohol in our house. Zero tolerance to hazing,’" Stephen Gruver said. “My son died of alcohol hazing in that house.”
The bill sets a definition for hazing under Georgia code and also allows the Attorney General to bring a civil lawsuit against the sorority or fraternity that an employee or staff knowingly allowed hazing to take place.
“This is one of the strongest, most comprehensive bills in the country," Stephen Gruver said. "It is going to set the bar for other states to follow.”
The bill will now move to the House for a vote before it can make it to the governor’s desk.
