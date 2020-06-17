ATLANTA — Senate budget writers released a Fiscal Year 2021 budget Wednesday that would reduce furloughs in priority state agencies but makes a deep cut to school funding.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday with only one action required by law — finalize the state FY21 budget. But with abysmal state revenues after the COVID-19 pandemic froze the economy, lawmakers are faced with an 11% budget reduction across the board.
Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, Senate appropriations chairman, told lawmakers that prioritizing programs doesn’t mean sparing them from cuts, but only cutting them less than other areas.
Months ago when lawmakers finalized the FY20 budget, the revenue estimate saw an increase from the previous year and lawmakers debated between a teacher pay raise and a second income tax cut.
But this go-around is starkly different, Tillery said Wednesday, and dollars will “go fast.”
“To call this an unusual or abnormal time would be an understatement,” he said. “... Today the headlines of January and February feel like distant history. Our financial situation has dramatically shifted.”
The 11% spending cut reduces the budget by $2.6 billion in the new fiscal year that starts July 1 — the Senate still designates 54% of funds toward education and funds community health programs with 13% of the budget.
Tillery said the committee tried to limit state agency staff furlough days to no more than one per month — but the number may vary where additional days “couldn’t be avoided.”
During budget hearings, some agencies recommended furloughs of up to two days a month to meet the cut requirements.
In the budget proposal, the number of furlough days vary widely across state agencies. The Department of Public Health requested special consideration in budget decisions as it battles the pandemic but has 12 furlough days listed.
All senators will take an 11% cut to their salaries and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will take a voluntary 14% cut to his pay.
The state education funding formula — which in regular years lawmakers tout as always fully funded — will see an 11% reduction that totals more than $1 billion in cuts to K-12 public schools.
While overall education spending is set to be slashed, Tillery said there will be no reductions to the state’s pre-kindergarten programs after lottery sales remained steady and the budget proposal spares grants for small and low-income districts.
In devastating news to rural areas of the state, the Department of Agriculture announced during budget hearings that five state-run farmers markets would be closed to accommodate cuts.
After rural senators lobbied against the cut, the Senate restored a “small amount” of money in the budget for the seasonal operation of the farmers markets in Thomasville and Cordele.
“You don’t reduce funds by 11% or $2.6 billion without somehow affecting every budget area and correspondingly every corner of the state,” he said. “This was not a task this committee tackled haphazardly or half-heartedly.”
