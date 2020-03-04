ATLANTA — The Senate passed its fiscal year 2020 amended budget sticking with the House and rejecting many of Gov. Brian Kemp’s cuts.
The Senate agreed with the House of Representatives and added back funds for food safety inspections, rural medical education initiatives, public defenders, accountability courts, among other budget line items. The budget was passed in a 52-1 vote.
“In a difficult year, we have done our best to carry on vital services and yet meet our fiscal responsibilities,” Sen. Jack Hill, chairman of the Appropriations committee said on the floor. “Governor Kemp has done his best, the House has done its best and I believe the Senate has also done its best to meet the needs of our citizens as best we can given the revenue situation of the state.”
The overall budget figure remains $27.4 billion per the governors set revenue projections.
Hill said the amended budget is based off only a 0.05% spending increase to adjust for increases in enrollment-driven programs like education and Medicaid.
No reserve funds were used in the Senate’s amended budget, he said.
The House and the Senate were tasked with addressing Kemp’s mandated budget cuts across state agencies — 4% in FY20 and 6% in FY21. The proposed cuts were said to address both falling revenue collection and the governor’s budget priorities.
Hill said the Senate appropriations subcommittees agreed with the House on many of its “thoughtful” restorations.
“This is a budget with few real adds,” he said on the floor. “But what we tried to do was look at service reductions and where we could restore services that directly affect children, the elderly, the disabled and essential public safety and judicial responsibilities.”
Both chambers elected to restore funds to programs that impact rural Georgia areas like the Agricultural Experimental Stations and cooperative extension services. Funds were added back for programs preparing doctors at the Morehouse School of Medicine and Mercer University’s medical school.
Funds for the Rural Health Systems Innovation Center at Mercer, a program to improve health care in rural Georgia, was also restored from Kemp’s cuts.
Hill said that the Senate found additional savings in delayed start dates for employees, an education formula adjustment and other areas missed by the governor’s office and House.
The Senate rejected the House’s recommendation to cut $2.1 million from the Department of Public Safety that would cut funds for trooper training after 30 state troopers were fired for cheating on an exam.
Despite agreeing with the House on many things, Hill was quick to point out that the Senate created its amended FY20 budget without taking time off of legislative committee meetings.
“The House took a week and a half off,” he said. “We didn’t take a single day off to pass this budget to get it before you today.”
Lawmakers will next consider the “big budget” — the governor’s $28.1 billion budget for FY21. The proposal includes $300 million in spending cuts.
