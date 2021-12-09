WASHINGTON — Sen. Jon Ossoff demanded military officials clean up contamination from Georgia military facilities, including Moody Air Force Base.
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff demanded action Thursday from the Department of Defense to clean up contamination threatening the health of Georgia military families at Moody Air Force Base.
Exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — called PFAS chemicals — found in consumer products and commercial applications has been linked to cancer, thyroid disease, weakened childhood immunity and many other health problems, and contamination is common on and near many U.S. military bases, a statement from Ossof’s office said.
Other than Moody, the Georgia bases Ossof said were PFAS contaminated were Dobbins AFB near Marietta, Robins AFB near Macon and Savannah Airport, which hosts an Air National Guard unit.
Ossoff asked Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary for environment and energy resilience, to use the full power of the Defense Department to remediate contamination, assess the health impacts on military communities and personally visit the installations.
