ATLANTA — Georgia’s top elections official said Wednesday he expects counties to have “every legal ballot” counted by the end of the day.
So, Georgians and the nation could know how the state voted in both the presidential contest and the tightly contested U.S. Senate race.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update of the state’s elections results late this morning, saying he is “really pleased” with the progress the state is making in tabulating ballots.
Georgia should soon be off the national radar of states that are still toss-ups, he said.
About 200,000 ballots were left to be counted, he said, which includes ballots left in drop boxes on Election Day, adding they should be counted today.
Hs office is pushing hard for all ballots to be counted, Raffensperger said, but it would be helpful as well if margins can get down enough to see a clear winner.
The court ruling that allowed mail-in ballots to be processed — but not counted — before Election Day saved the state “days,” the Republican said. He thanked early voters by heading to the polls ahead of Election Day.
Tuesday marked possibly the first election in state history, he said, that had under 10-minute wait times to vote across the state.
Military and overseas ballots still need to be processed and incorporated in voting totals. Later this week, the Secretary of State’s office will conduct a statewide audit of results for the first time before certification.
“When we do the audit, we can verify what the result is. So we have over a 90% confidence level,” Raffensperger said. "That gives people additional assurance.”
Shortly after noon Wednesday, President Donald Trump had just more than 87,000 votes in Georgia separating him from Democrat Joe Biden.
“Every legal ballot will be counted in Georgia,” Raffensperger reiterated multiple times.
The general election was the biggest “hurdle” for the state’s new voting machines with a wave of record turnout, but after this election, the state still has upcoming elections — including the Jan. 5 runoff in the U.S. Senate special election race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.