TIFTON – Second Harvest of South Georgia received an honor earlier this month from the Georgia Army National Guard, according to a release from the food bank.
Brigadier Gen. John T. Gentry, commander of the guard’s 78th Troop Command, presented the Georgia Commendation Medal to Second Harvest in Tifton, the statement read.
Frank Richards, chief executive officer, Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing officer and Danny Dukes, the Thomasville branch manager, received the medal on behalf of the organization.
“It has been an honor to serve alongside these brave men and women who have sacrificed so much to help their fellow Georgians. To be recognized with this award is truly humbling,” McCall said in the statement.
The 78th Troop Command has been assisting with the pandemic since spring, according to Second Harvest.
Soldiers have spent almost seven months partnering with Second Harvest to provide food to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank stated.
“After community volunteers slowed down dramatically, Second Harvest reached out to Gov. (Brian) Kemp asking for assistance,” the statement read. “Kemp provided soldiers to support the food bank by building emergency pantry boxes and distributing food to those in need. Together they’ve provided millions of meals worth of food to people across South Georgia.”
