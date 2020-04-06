Sec. of State announces voter fraud task force

ATLANTA — The Secretary of State created a new task force Monday to protect the security of widespread absentee ballot voting during the Georgia primary.
The Absentee Ballots Fraud Task Force will investigate possible cases of people attempting to commit voter fraud by mail.
Last week, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced his office was taking an unprecedented step to send absentee ballot applications to all 6.9 million active Georgia voters, to ensure their ability to vote from their own homes without risking exposure or spread of coronavirus in polling places.
“Those who wish to take advantage of us in these troubling times and undermine the strength of democracy in Georgia should be forewarned,” Raffensperger said. “Actions that delegitimize the integrity of the vote in Georgia will not be tolerated.”
Raffensperger said a group of elections experts, law-enforcement officers and prosecutors will work with his office’s investigators to look into signature mismatches, multiple votes tied to the same address and the use of nonresidential addresses.
Task force members were not immediately announced. The task force will also explore a new law that would make it a crime to vote in Georgia and another state.
“(The task force) is created to ensure (that) even as the way we vote may fluctuate,” he said, “the power of that vote does not.”
The Democratic Party of Georgia criticized Raffensperger, stating Republicans in Georgia are “leveraging a global health emergency as an excuse to further suppress the vote.”
"Years of evidence show us that voter fraud does not exist in Georgia, but voter suppression does,” Scott Hogan, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said. “Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s announcement of an Absentee Ballot Fraud Task Force is state-sponsored voter intimidation, full stop. There is no empirical evidence that voter fraud is a legitimate issue in Georgia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.