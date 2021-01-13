WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a historic second time.
The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, with 10 Republicans joining with Democrats to charge him with incitement of insurrection.
Georgia Congressman Austin Scott released the below statement in response:
“Make no mistake about it, these calls for President Trump’s removal would not be happening without the leader of the Democratic Party, President-elect Joe Biden’s, support,” Scott said in a statement. “Speaker Pelosi and liberal Democrats seek to further divide our nation rather than work towards unity – unity that many on both sides of the aisle have stated is critical for our country at this time. I voted no on the 25th Amendment resolution and the article of impeachment against President Trump.”
The article of impeachment will now be sent to the Senate.
