VALDOSTA – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem met with Valdosta voters Wednesday to campaign for U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, whose seats are being challenged in the U.S. Senate runoff.
The Georgia GOP hosted the event at Jessie's Restaurant and Catering downtown.
Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff while Loeffler is running against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Noem, a former U.S. House representative, said there's a significant difference between the Republican and Democratic candidates.
"David and Kelly really want to go and fight to preserve this country while Warnock and Ossoff have a dramatic different vision for America and how they want to rewrite and reword it," she said, "so I'm really concerned about what will happen on Tuesday but also excited about the opportunity for David and Kelly to continue to serve and to go and work in Washington, D.C., for the people of Georgia."
Noem said she believes both Perdue and Loeffler strive to protect the U.S. Constitution.
She said she visited Georgia because the results of the runoff affect South Dakota, as well as the rest of the country. She spoke to a small audience saying the current presidential administration allowed her to fulfill her job as governor.
"The only reason I got to do the job that I got to do this year and actually be the governor and make the decisions I got to make was because President (Donald) Trump was in the White House and because he respected his role and he respected my role as a governor," she said.
"Now, I'm facing a White House that isn't going to be friendly to me. I, at least, want to have a Senate that's going to be a check on that White House. Please give me that, and I'll keep fighting to make South Dakota a home of freedom and an example to the nation."
She urged voters to not make a choice at the polls out of anger and emotion.
She encouraged people to vote early, if able. If people do not vote early, she asks them to show up on Election Day, Jan. 5.
Visit lowndescounty.com/221/Elections-Voting for information about voting in Lowndes County.
