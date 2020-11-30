ATLANTA — Rep. Austin Scott, who represents Georgia's 8th Congressional District, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
"Rep. Scott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following guidance from the House Attending Physician as well as his personal physician," Scott's Chief of Staff Jason Lawrence said in a statement to CNHI. "Austin and Vivien are appreciative of the prayers and well wishes."
The Congressman's team did not respond to questions about when his last public appearance had been.
Scott is the third Georgia Republican Congressman to contract the virus along with Reps. Drew Ferguson and Rick Allen.
This is a developing story.
