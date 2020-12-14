ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger launched a signature audit Monday of Cobb County absentee ballot envelopes.
The vote in Georgia has already been certified, and the state’s electors have officially cast their ballots in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.
Gov. Brian P. Kemp today issued a statement following the Secretary of State's announcement of the limited signature audit in Cobb County saying, "I am glad Secretary Raffensperger has finally taken this necessary step to begin restoring confidence in our state's election processes. I have called for a signature audit repeatedly since the Nov. 3rd election. As Georgians head back to the polls for the January 5 runoffs, it is absolutely vital for every vote cast to be legal and for only legal votes to be counted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.