ATLANTA — Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories who has come under fire for racist and anti-Semitic remarks, won the GOP primary in Northwest Georgia’s 14th District on Tuesday.
Her defeat of opponent John Cowan has put her one step closer to serving in Congress.
Greene has become watched by the nation after controversial statements including referring to Muslim members of Congress as an “Islamic invasion into the government.”
First reported by Politico, Greene’s remarks — which included labeling George Soros, a Jewish Democratic donor, a “Nazi” — have caused members of the GOP party to distance themselves from the congressional candidate. Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a close ally to the president, rescinded his endorsement of Greene after her comments surfaced.
QAnon — a far right conspiracy theory that alleges a supposed “deep state” is attempting to undermine President Donald Trump — has been deemed a growing domestic terrorist threat by the FBI, according to documents unearthed by Yahoo News.
Greene’s victory in the Aug. 11 runoff means she will likely win the deep-red district in November where 75% of residents voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who announced his retirement last year, won the district in 2018 with 76% of votes.
“The GOP establishment, the media and the radical left spent months and millions of dollars attacking me,” she said on social media after her win. “Tonight the people, of Georgia stood up and said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies.”
Greene labels herself a loyal Trump supporter, pro-gun, pro-wall and anti-abortion. But the construction executive faced criticism early on after she announced she was moving her congressional campaign — originally for Georgia’s urban 6th District — up North.
Cowan, a neurosurgeon from Rome and Greene's opponent in the runoff, garnered support from several high-profile Republicans after Greene's racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim comments in videos surfaced, but did not generate enough votes to win the GOP bid.
Despite controversy and condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans, President Trump called Greene a “future Republican Star” after her win on Tuesday.”
“Majorie is strong on everything and never gives up,” he said on social media. “A real winner.”
