Travis McMichael, pictured, is accused of shooting Ahmaud Arbery Feb 23. 2020. He and his father, Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, William 'Roddie' Bryan, contend they were trying to perform a citizen's arrest on Arbery, a Black man they believed to be responsible for burglaries in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia.

Screenshot from PBS New Hour's live video of trial