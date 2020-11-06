ATLANTA — Georgians will cast their votes in not one, but two runoffs in January after incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue slipped below the 50% vote threshold to avoid a runoff.
He will face Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in a contest that could decide which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate.
As votes were slowly tallied, eyes across the nation were on Georgia, not only on the close presidential contest, but the second of two U.S. Senate seats in play that could influence whether the chamber in Washington, D.C. is Republican or Democrat-controlled.
With thousands of votes still being counted Thursday — most in left-leaning metro areas — Perdue slowly dipped below the percentage of votes he needed to avoid a runoff against Ossoff on Jan. 5.
By the early hours Friday, after left-leaning Clayton County finished counting ballots and added to the statewide results, just 2% separated the two candidates.
The Associated Press finally called the race at 10 p.m. Friday with a margin of 95,769 votes separating the candidates — Perdue with 49.8% of the vote and Ossoff with 47.9%. The divided vote by Georgians a representation of the changing political climate in the South where Democrats in this election have put up a fight against Republicans.
Both Perdue and Ossoff chose to keep quiet in the days following the election as votes slowly trickled in. That was until Ossoff proclaimed the race was in fact headed to a runoff at a rally Friday.
“Change has come to Georgia,” he said. “And Georgia is the heart of the change that's coming to America."
Enough Georgians rejected Perdue’s bid at reelection, he continued, to show there’s momentum on the side of the Democrats.
Ben Fry, the senior senator’s campaign manager, hit back and said that Georgians who vote for Ossoff are siding with “radical Democrats in Washington."
"Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are going to win these two U.S. Senate races, and we will defend the Republican majority,” he said. ”As votes continue to be counted, Senator David Perdue remains in first place with a commanding lead — that won't change. We are excited for overtime — it gives us even more time to continue exposing Jon Ossoff and his radical socialist agenda.”
The Republican campaign was quick to point out that Ossoff did not garner as much support as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did throughout Georgia. By the time a majority of the votes were tallied Friday night, Ossoff fell nearly 100,000 votes short of Biden’s count.
When asked about the difference, Ossoff argued not all votes had yet been tallied and overall, voters were pushing back against Trump and Republican incumbents.
The distribution of power in the U.S. Senate and the eyes of the nation have fallen onto the shoulders of Georgia candidates. If Republicans hold the lead in two other states’ Senate elections when all the votes are counted and Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock win both the Senate races, Democrats and Republicans will hold an equal number of seats in the chamber.
For Georgians who are set to decide, the contrast between the incumbent and his 33-year-old opponent could not be more stark.
Perdue — who is seeking a second term — has stuck to his self-branding as a “political outsider” in Congress. A Trump loyalist, the senator has mirrored national GOP rhetoric claiming the left is perpetuating a “radical socialist agenda” to rally his conservative base.
Ossoff, an investigative journalist, has vowed to do away with corporate influence in Washington and has dubbed his bid an “all-out attack on corruption” in Congress. He has made access to health care and the current administration’s failure to address the pandemic his key campaign points.
The young Democrat garnered national attention during his run for the state’s 6th Congressional District in 2017 special election — which was marked by unprecedented campaign spending.
The 2020 contest has seen record levels of spending, too. Georgians have been bombarded with political ads after the two spent millions to reserve air time throughout the final months of the race. Political pundits expect total spending in the race to get near or over the billion dollar mark leading up to the runoff that will have national implications.
The U.S. Senate special election race was destined for a runoff from the beginning with a crowded field of 21 candidates. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock on Jan. 5 after her primary Republican competitor, Congressman Doug Collins, conceded.
Now all four candidates in Georgia are up against a nine-week clock to swing voters to their side.
