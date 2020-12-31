ATLANTA — Georgia's senior U.S. Sen. David Perdue is in quarantine after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Perdue's campaign announced Thursday that both he and his wife, Bonnie, have tested negative since their contact but are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and will quarantine regardless.
"The senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines," his campaign said in a statement. "Further information will be provided when available.”
It is unclear what this means for the senator who has a packed campaign schedule ahead of the Jan 5 runoff.
The senator is scheduled to rally with President Donald Trump in Dalton Monday. Trump is coming to Georgia for a second time since the general election to stump for Perdue and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.