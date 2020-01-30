ATLANTA — Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s church, announced on Thursday he is running for Senate, seeking former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat as a Democrat.
The Savannah native attended Morehouse College and has served in the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for 14 years.
In his newly released campaign video, Warnock advocates for affordable health care, fair wages and support for low-income families.
“Some might ask why a pastor thinks he should serve in the Senate,” he said in the video. “Well I’ve committed my whole life to service and helping people realize their highest potential.”
Warnock will likely capitalize on the division of the GOP party after U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainsville, announced his run against appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler earlier this week.
