TIFTON — In a press briefing at Matt Wilson Elementary School this week, Sen. Jon Ossoff touted the recent passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the Senate.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill has been a months-long effort for Ossoff and other legislators and he said it will set several beneficial programs into motion should it be fully approved by the House.
The full initiative will put significant amounts of money toward multiple projects both in Georgia, such as implementing electric vehicle charging stations and repairing bridges, and nationwide in programs to repair roads and highways and remove lead piping from buildings.
During his Tifton stop, Ossoff focused on the expected allotment of $100 million toward providing more than 650,000 Georgians with reliable broadband Internet access.
"There are more than a million Georgians who lack access to broadband Internet access," Ossoff said. "And these resources that we've passed in the Senate with this bipartisan infrastructure bill will go a long way towards making high speed Internet access universal in the state of Georgia."
Tifton Mayor Julie Smith and Tift County School Superintendent Adam Hathaway were present at the event alongside many members of the student council. They thanked Ossoff for coming to Tifton to speak and for helping pass the bill in the Senate.
"The fact that Sen. Ossoff has worked so diligently to bridge the gap between the red and the blue, to bring this back to our state, which needs it desperately," Smith said. "We are in rural South Georgia, there's a difference between Atlanta and rural South Georgia, and we're just so appreciative for his efforts in working with his colleagues to make this happen for our community."
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is being debated in the House. Should it be passed there, it will move onto approval from President Joe Biden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.