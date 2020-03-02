ATANTA — Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Fulton County, Gov. Brian Kemp and health officials announced Monday in a late night press conference.
Two people — one who recently traveled to Milan, Italy — that reside in the same household are the first cases of the virus in Georgia. The person flew into Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and was not showing symptoms on the plane, officials said.
State public health officials are monitoring the patients and identifying other people they could have come in contact with.
The announcement comes after Kemp took part in a coronavirus update call Monday morning with Vice President Mike Pence.
Kemp and health officials received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday evening.
The patients are isolated in their home to prevent spreading, according to Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of now, no other cases have been identified. Toomey stressed the virus was travel-related and not suspected to have spread outside the two patients.
Kemp encouraged Georgia residents to “remain calm” and added that federal officials have said the virus is “low-risk” for most Americans.
“We feel confident that our preparations have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risk moving forward,” Kemp said.
So far, he said, the cases have developed “as we expected.”
Toomey said health officials expect there to be other cases. By Friday, she said, the state will have the ability to perform its own tests to determine cases, which will speed up the process that has been going through the CDC.
Six people have died in Washington state — so far the only deaths in the U.S.
Worldwide cases have now reached more than 90,000.
Lawmakers and public health officials have been bracing for potential virus cases in Georgia.
Kemp on Friday named members of a coronavirus task force in response to growing concern. The group was tasked with assessing the best ways to prevent, identify and handle cases.
We're preparing for the worst and certainly hoping for the best," Kemp said. "This isn't something that we're just now thinking about.
Officials taking part in the late night press conference who are also on the task force included Homer Bryson, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Adjutant General Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard, Dr. Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist and John King, Department of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
State health officials announced Feb. 11 that close to 200 Georgia residents were being monitored for possible exposure to coronavirus. At the end of last month, health officials began screening incoming travelers at Hartfield Jackson as part of efforts to detect the virus.
The CDC, based in Atlanta, is expected a visit by President Donald J. Trump at the end of the week, Politico reported.
Coronavirus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, health officials have said. Symptoms may appear within two to 14 days after being exposed and include fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing, according to those experts. Individuals at risk of contracting the virus are those who have travelled recently to areas of outbreak, officials said.
