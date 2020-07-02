TALLAHASSEE - As Floridians prepare for Fourth of July celebrations, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees is calling on residents to respect social distancing guidelines and avoid house parties that put communities at risk.
“This 4th of July, as we celebrate with family and friends, it is important that we all remain vigilant in our pursuit of curbing the effects of COVID-19 and doing everything we can to protect our state’s most vulnerable residents,” State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said in a press release. “That means avoiding the Three Cs: closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings. By staying safe this 4th of July, we can help stop the spread of this disease in Florida. We appreciate the work of the Department’s private sector partners, like Airbnb, to help us overcome this public health crisis.”
Airbnb joined Rivkees in the prepared statement about the risks associated with house parties.
“With Florida bars and Southeast Florida beaches closing, we do not want anyone developing the notion that it is okay to simply take social gatherings over to vacation rentals or hotels,” said Margaret Richardson, Vice President of Trust at Airbnb in the statement. “Everyone should heed the guidance of Surgeon General Rivkees, as well as state and local officials, to wear masks, socially distance and avoid gatherings. Airbnb will be working to stop Florida house parties before they start, and we will not hesitate to ban anyone who attempts to violate our strict party policies.”
