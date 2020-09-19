ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,313 COVID-19 cases and 63 related deaths Saturday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 305,021 coronavirus cases and 6,599 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Saturday, 27,338 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,992 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 135 new hospitalizations Saturday.
The state has conducted more than 2.7 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 294,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.1% positive rate.
