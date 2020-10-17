ATLANTA — Georgia reports 1,554 COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
As of Saturday, 339,384 Georgians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 7,607 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
More than 30,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,654 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 315,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.7% positivity rate.
