ATLANTA — Georgia added more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases and three related deaths Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 305,155 coronavirus cases and 6,602 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday, 27,377 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,002 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 39 new hospitalizations Sunday.
The state has conducted more than 2.7 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 295,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.1% positive rate.
