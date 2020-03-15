VALDOSTA – An active-duty Air Force airman assigned to Moody Air Force Base has received a presumptive positive diagnosis for COVID-19, according to Moody officials.
The airman is undergoing evaluation and treatment, according to a statement from Moody released Sunday evening.
The airman is the second person at Moody to receive a presumptive positive diagnosis for the coronavirus. The first case was a dining facility employee announced early Thursday morning.
Kristin Patten, public information officer for the South Health District, said Lowndes County only has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 8:50 p.m. Sunday.
A South Georgia Medical Center employee tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday night, according to a hospital statement released Sunday afternoon.
That employee was exposed March 6 to a woman who received a presumptive positive diagnosis for the coronavirus, according to hospital officials. The woman was treated at the SGMC main hospital March 5-7 and transferred to a Florida hospital where she received the presumptive positive diagnosis Tuesday night, SGMC officials said last week.
The SGMC employee showed initial symptoms on March 11 but had 75% of symptoms resolved by Sunday afternoon, according to hospital officials.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
