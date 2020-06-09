ATLANTA — Like many voters who woke up bright and early to head to the polls Tuesday, Chase Elliot was in line for four and a half hours.
At Parkside Elementary School in Atlanta, poll workers told voters they were having trouble with the new voting machines within the first hour of Election Day, Elliot said. An hour or so later, poll workers told waiting voters they were having problems with the scanners.
Shortly past noon, Elliot made it to the booth.
“Finally, I was able to vote,” she said.
Elliot is among the swarm of Georgia voters facing excruciatingly long lines. Reports throughout metro Atlanta told the same story — voters waiting two, three and four hours to cast their ballots.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms begged voters on social media to stay in line.
“If you are in line, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be suppressed,” she tweeted. “PLEASE stay in line.”
Just hours into the day, blame started flying.
Many reported issues with the brand-new $104 million voting system, but the hiccups have been deemed user error by the Secretary of State's office.
The office has pointed a finger at Fulton County elections officials for trouble with absentee ballots and now their day-of system. At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced he was opening an investigation into precincts in Fulton and Dekalb counties.
Raffensperger called the situation on the ground for voters “unacceptable.”
“Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties,” he said. “But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."
A couple of hours earlier, Gabriel Sterling, statewide voting implementation manager, said the office has no reports of issues with equipment but did hear of machines that were delivered to wrong locations or late and poll workers having trouble operating the new machines.
“While these are unfortunate, they are not issues of the equipment but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training and failures of leadership,” he said. “Well over 2,000 precincts are functioning normally throughout the state of Georgia.”
The chaotic day has launched not one investigation, but two. House Speaker David Ralston directed the House Governmental Affairs Committee to investigate “irregularities” in the primary across Georgia — but with a focused eye on Fulton County.
“The sanctity of our elections – being free and fair – is the very foundation of our system of government. Our elections must be efficient and voters must be confident that their votes will be properly counted,” he said in a statement. “ ...The legislative branch of government has an obligation to go beyond the mutual finger-pointing and get to the truth and the real reasons underlying these frustrations and concerns."
The Georgia Republican Party also jumped on early problems reported in Fulton County.
“Just hours into Election Day, it has already become painfully apparent that Fulton County’s Democrat leadership is woefully unprepared to conduct today’s primary vote,” Stewart Bragg, Georgia GOP executive director, said in a statement. “This unacceptable incompetence will effectively disenfranchise countless eligible voters across Georgia’s largest county.”
But Maggie Chambers, spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia, said issues were being reported not only in dense, urban areas but across the state.
“So far this Election Day we have received countless reports of widespread voting issues in every corner of the state, and this is not limited to Fulton County or the metro area alone,” she said in a statement. “The Secretary of State’s job is to provide adequate support and training for counties as he implemented Georgia’s new voting system and he has failed.”
The Secretary of State warned Georgia voters Monday that Tuesday would be “a different Election Day than we’ve ever seen” — citing the pandemic's extensive impact on the elections system.
The COVID-19 outbreak has upended the status quo of elections. Georgia polling places have shuttered and capacity has been limited at those remaining open. Additional time in between voters has been allotted to clean machines and social distancing has spread lines around blocks.
“Given the constraints of COVID, there will be realities we will have to face,” he said. “There will be lines. This is a new voting system, there will be a learning curve for both election workers and for voters. All of this will take time.”
At some polling places, free COVID-19 testing is being offered outside. At the Southeast Atlanta Library by noon, 158 voters had cast ballots and 62 have been tested for coronavirus.
Despite the pandemic, the primary has already surpassed record turnout numbers — 1.2 million voters cast ballots during early voting, roughly 325,000 in-person.
Raffensperger said he expected anywhere from 250,000 to 400,000 voters to show up at the polls Tuesday for the election.
