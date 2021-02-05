QUITMAN — Theft from an elderly Brooks County couple has resulted in an arrest and charges filed in three South Georgia counties, authorities said Friday.
On Nov. 11, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe several thefts of money from an elderly couple, a GBI statement said. More than $20,000 in thefts have been documented, the statement said.
Agents secured arrest warrants in Brooks, Thomas and Colquitt counties against a suspect believed to have used the couple’s bank card at various spots in those counties, the GBI said.
Jeffrey Hires, 31, of Barwick is charged with six criminal counts, two counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents in each of the three counties, the GBI statement said. He was arrested in Camden County on unrelated warrants and taken to the Brooks County Jail on Jan. 27, according to the GBI.
He was later taken to the Thomas County Jail where he was served with some of the warrants, then was served with the Colquitt and Brooks County warrants after his release, the statement said.
Anyone with information on this case can call the GBI, (2290 225-4090.
