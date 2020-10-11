Mailing It In: Data shows mailed ballots benefit both parties in battleground states

This special project is the culmination of six weeks of reporting by six CNHI state house reporters and a data journalist. The team of journal…

REMOTE VOTE RULES

The CNHI Statehouse team’s examination of mail-in voting in 10 states unearthed a hodgepodge of regulations across state lines. Some employ relatively simple systems to accommodate voters who can’t or don’t want to turn out at the polls. Others require onerous qualifications in the name of election security for those who cast absentee ballots. Here are some of the rules we found:

Georgia: All registered voters in Georgia are allowed to request and cast an absentee ballot without reason or excuse. Recent court decisions affirm that absentee ballots in the state must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Voters who are wary of mail delivery may hand-deliver their ballots to elections officials or place them in drop boxes provided by elections officials.

Indiana: Voters in Indiana must submit an application for an absentee ballot by mail each election. The state expanded absentee voting to all Hoosiers for the May 2020 primaries but declined to do so for the November general election. To qualify to vote absentee, registered voters must check one of 11 excuses in their application, which includes anyone over the age of 65 or someone confined to their home because of a disability or illness. Fear of the pandemic doesn’t qualify a voter to submit an absentee ballot.

Voters can track their application acceptance or rejection at indianavoters.com and see whether their absentee ballot was accepted. Indiana’s law rejecting absentee ballots for mismatched signatures was overturned earlier this year and county clerks must give voters a chance to correct mismatching signatures.

Michigan: Voters in Michigan approved a referendum in 2018 that allows for no-reason absentee voting. The change, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic fueled a substantial increase in mail-in voting in the state.

A law enacted Oct. 6 allows local elections officials with jurisdiction over at least 25,000 registered voters to spend 10 hours the day before Election Day preparing -- not counting -- mailed ballots. Clerks must wait until Nov. 3 to count ballots.

The same law closes a loophole that allowed clerks to throw out ballots with mismatched signatures without notifying voters. Clerks now must provide those voters an opportunity to fix signature problems.

New York: As the result of an executive order, registered voters may acquire an absentee ballot simply by certifying they fear the risk of contracting an infectious illness. (In previous elections, voters have had to provide a specific reason as to why they could not vote in person.)

Absentee ballots are available until Oct. 27 to voters who ask their county board of elections for them by telephone, email, fax or through an online state portal. After that deadline, they can be obtained by applying in person at the elections board offices until Nov. 2. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by elections boards by Nov. 10. (The deadline for military and overseas ballots in New York is Nov. 16.) A security envelope accompanies the ballots sent to voters. That envelope must be signed and dated.

Oklahoma: Absentee ballots typically require notarization in Oklahoma, but this election because of the COVID-19 emergency, voters can sign their affidavit and include a copy of a valid ID. That can include your voter registration card, or any other state, tribal or federally issued ID that has an expiration date after the election. Those who are physically incapacitated must have their signature witnessed by two people or because of the COVID emergency, they can sign an affidavit and include a copy of their ID.

Notaries working inside a business during regular hours have no limit on how many ballots they can notarize. Traveling notaries have a 20 ballot per election limit unless they get an exception. Ballots that arrive after election day will not be counted.

Pennsylvania: Last year, Pennsylvania legalized no-excuse mail in voting, so voters may obtain a mail-in ballot by simply requesting one and providing their driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security number. A recent court decision in the state stipulates that late-arriving ballots will be counted as long as they arrive by the Friday after Election Day and are postmarked by Election Day. The same decision also bans counties from counting ballots that aren’t properly enclosed in the provided “secrecy” envelope.

Election workers in the state cannot begin preparing mail-in ballots for counting until Election Day and, they can’t begin counting the mail-in ballots until in-person voting at the polls concludes.