VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by one as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 7,996 cases Friday since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,967 antigen positive cases, one less than the day prior, and 69 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its daily report early in the week, reporting 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized then.
The hospital has reported 291 COVID-19 deaths and 1,590 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported 34,618 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past two weeks – as hospital officials says there's not much change to justify updating daily.
