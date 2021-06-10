VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19 cases increased by four Thursday as the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 7,970 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Confirmed virus-related deaths remain at 145, according to the GDPH daily report.
There have reportedly been 4,964 antigen positive cases and 68 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its daily report Thursday. According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week as there's not much change to justify updating daily.
