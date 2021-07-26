VALDOSTA – COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state and Lowndes County is no exception. The county's positive case count rose to 8,051, an increase of 39 from Sunday's report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 149 COVID-19-related deaths, no change from the previous day, according to the GDPH.
There have been 5,345 antigen positive cases and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center saw an increase of two COVID-19 cases, reporting 25 patients hospitalized because of the virus, according to its Monday report.
The hospital reports 296 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,660 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released both since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has administered 35,845 vaccinations.
