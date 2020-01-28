ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers rallied at the Capitol with advocates and constituents to support addiction recovery.
Despite budget obstacles facing mental health and substance abuse services, legislators touted legislation and efforts to assist Georgia residents recovering from addiction.
During budget hearings last week, lawmakers expressed concern about stark testimony from the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities on the impact of budget cuts on mental health services in the state.
Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the department, called the cuts “painful” and told lawmakers because of the services it provides, it was not possible to cut funds “without a reduction of services to individuals in this state.”
“The safety net is stretched to the max,” Fitzgerald said.
House Health and Human Services Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, was among lawmakers who spoke at the rally Tuesday.
“What courage it takes for anybody who has an addiction problem to stand up and say ‘I’m an addict,’” she said. “I want to praise you for having that courage.”
Cooper told CNHI she was out of town for personal matters during budget hearings but has since heard similar concerns, but hasn’t delved into specifics.
“I am hearing there are cuts,” she said, “and any kind of drastic, major cuts would certainly be a concern.”
Fitzgerald said the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities was forced to find $34 million in savings this year and another $45 million next year.
In both fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021, the budget proposal cuts nearly $5 million from its adult addictive disease services — that include programs and supports for adults who suffer form substance abuse.
Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, spoke up during budget hearings about the impact cuts may have in rural Georgia.
“I cannot see how it’s going to work,” Taylor said. “And a spoonful of sugar is not going to make this go down. We have so many needs that are unmet now, particularly in rural communities.”
Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, said during the rally he introduced legislation last session to create special license plates honoring the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse and the Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network to combat stigmas that come with addiction.
“There are so many people who are afraid because of the stigma surrounding it to seek recovery,” Allen told the crowd.
The license plate is intended to send the message, he said, that recovery works.
Debra Houry, the director for the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said she sees the big picture of addiction in Georgia every day.
“This impacts all of us,” Houry said during the rally, “we all know someone who has been impacted by this epidemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.