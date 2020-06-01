ATLANTA — Two journalists covering Atlanta’s protests were detained by law enforcement Monday.
Former Society of Professional Journalist Georgia President and freelance reporter Haisten Willis and Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Alyssa Pointer were detained by law enforcement despite showing press credentials.
Willis — on a freelance assignment for The Washington Post — was detained and handcuffed by Atlanta police who refused to accept Willis’ digital press credential, according to a press release from the Georgia chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Police then confiscated his phone and reporting supplies.
Pointer — who has been a regular member of the AJC’s team covering the protests — was detained by officers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Despite showing her press badge that was displayed, officers did not release her until two other members of the press intervened.
A coalition of media organizations condemned the detainments in a press release Monday. The Georgia Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, the Atlanta Chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association, the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists, signed on the statement.
The Georgia First Amendment Foundation and the First Amendment Clinic at the University of Georgia also expressed opposition to the detaining of the journalists and offered guidance to the media.
“The detainments of Willis and Pointer were clear abridgments of press freedoms,” the coalition said. “The confiscation of equipment, cell phones and other supplies hinders the ability of reporters to uphold responsibilities granted by the First Amendment. It is vital that members of law enforcement, who have sworn to serve and protect their citizens, do so without endangering journalists’ safety, press freedom and civil rights.”
The coalition has been in contact with the Atlanta Police Department, according to the release, which voiced their “deepest respect” for journalists.
