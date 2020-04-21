LAKE PARK — A 50-year-old Lake Park man stands accused of sending threatening emails to colleges throughout the country. The former employee of Valdosta State University has been charged when sending threats to school officials at VSU and universities in California, Texas and Indiana. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Lake Park man accused of threatening VSU, other universities
