ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp pleaded with Georgians to fight the urge to panic buy fuel while the Colonial Pipeline system is down.
A cybersecurity hack of the Alpharetta-based company early this week halted about half the flow of gas up and down the East Coast. The company has indicated that it will be back online by the end of the week and officials are hopeful.
States have scrambled to respond to the shortage, Georgia among them. Kemp signed an executive order eliminating sales tax to offset price hikes at the pump, but urged again Wednesday for Georgians to only fill up what they need.
“My main message to Georgians today is that the most effective way to address the fuel shortages we're experiencing is for everyone to remain calm,” Kemp said Wednesday. “... Please do not go out and fill up fill up every five gallon can that you have. Doing so will only mean the shortage will last longer and more Georgians will be unable to make it to work, take their kids to school or get to their medical appointment.”
In his executive order, Kemp also increased weight limits for trucks transporting fuel which pairs with action on the federal level to waive hours or service requirements for certain fuel haulers in an effort to circumvent disruption in gas supply.
At the request of Georgia’s Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also authorized the use of gas supplies that are seasonally out of circulation. Gas slated for fall and winter use will be distributed throughout Georgia in an effort to offset any shortages.
“We’ll have this new product flowing very quickly and hopefully will solve our problem,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said.
Black noted there has been no report of a diesel fuel shortage that would disrupt Georgia production but noted scattered fuel shortage concerns around the state in areas such as Gainesville and Cumming.
Attorney General Chris Carr warned companies against price gouging customers during the emergency. While the state of emergency is in effect, he said businesses are not allowed to charge more than during normal times. Carr said his office has already received more than 300 complaints of possible gouging which will be investigated.
"While we believe this to be a short-term event, like the governor I want to warn consumers to be on the lookout for scams and possible price gouging,” he said. “... No one should be taking advantage of consumers who are trying to continue their daily routines.”
Kemp said he has not been in direct contact with Colonial Pipeline since federal security agencies are in charge of investigating and state officials are getting limited updates from their federal partners.
Fuel is still flowing to the state, he said, but state officials have little control over the timeline. But evidence indicates the situation will not be long term.
“If something changes and we are told that this is not going to be a short-term problem, we will message that,” he said. “… Don't unnecessarily fill up every vehicle you've got, every can you've got — give others the opportunity to do the same."
