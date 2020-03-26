ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all public schools to remain closed until April 24.
The order released Thursday extends Kemp's initial executive order closing schools until March 31. In light of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, Kemp extended the closures through nearly the end of April.
All public elementary and secondary schools are directed to continue online instruction until students are allowed to return Monday, April 27.
The University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester.
In the executive order, Kemp said in coordination with his Coronavirus Task Force, education, health and emergency preparedness officials, the extended closure is “necessary and appropriate action.”
"Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community,” Kemp said in a statement. “As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead."
The executive order states that the Georgia Department of Public Health and Department of Education will work to implement nutrition, education and safety support for students during the extended closure.
