ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools close immediately through the end of March as part of the state’s efforts to contain COVID-19 spread.
After lawmakers ratified Kemp’s declaration of public health emergency, the governor signed an executive order mandating the closure of all K-12 schools and colleges — many of which have already closed by their own decision.
According to the Department of Education more than 1.7 million students are out of classrooms due to coronavirus concerns — 2,236 schools throughout the state have temporarily shuttered.
”This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state,” Kemp said in a statement. “I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices — washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible — in the days and weeks ahead."
Kemp was cautious about issuing sweeping orders for schools to close after Fulton County was the first to send students home.
On March 12, the governor leaned toward local decision-making as the best course of action. If it is “prudent,” Kemp said during a press conference, local schools should consider closing.
“I want to emphasize that this is not a mandate,” he said. “At this point we believe that local decision making is the right course of action, and you have the flexibility, regardless of whether you stay open or decide to close.”
The tune has changed drastically as cases in Georgia rise and public health officials grapple with preventing more deaths.
The University System of Georgia, which expands across 26 institutions, announced Monday classes will move to online instruction for the remainder of the semester. Students are banned from returning to campus under any circumstances.
“Residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students unable to return home, or who cannot find housing elsewhere,” the system said in a release. “Students will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls. Students must follow those instructions. For those students who are unable to depart campus, we will make every effort to accommodate these students.”
State Superintendent Richard Woods suspended all state testing, teacher evaluations and waived attendance-related regulations.
“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Woods said. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”
