ATLANTA — Amid a pandemic and hurricane season, Gov. Brian Kemp named a new head of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
Kemp named Chris Stallings the new head of the agency that oversees COVID-19 response and disaster relief efforts. Georgia State Patrol captain and director of the dignitary protection unit, Stallings will take over running the key agency.
The former trooper joined the Department of Public Safety in 2008.
"I have full confidence in Chris and his ability to run GEMA with the integrity and hard work that this job demands,” Kemp said Tuesday. “I’m honored to appoint him to this position and I know he will do a great job.”
GEMA Director Homer Bryson is retiring after taking the position in 2016. Previously, Bryson served as the commissioner of the Department of Corrections and has 37 years of public safety experience.
Bryson called his position as director at GEMA the “crowning jewel” of his career in public service.
“It really gave me the opportunity to do what I love and I’m so happy to be able to say that everyone in this agency shares that same mission,” he said. “Our passion is truly protecting people and protecting property. That's our priority, we put that ahead of everything else.”
The outgoing director said the key to being successful as director is communication.
“This job more than any job I’ve ever had is about communication and developing relationships with state, federal and local entities and nonprofits,” he told CNHI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.